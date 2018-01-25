Dominique Garrett, 25

Dominique Garrett, a 25-year-old black man, was shot and killed Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, after an apparent robbery at the Westwood Apartments on Robinson Road, according to the Jackson Police Department.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said officers responded to the apartment complex at 10:23 p.m. in reference to a possible shooting.

When police arrived, they found four people with gunshot wounds after an apparent attempted robbery.

Investigators said the four had been playing dominoes in the apartment when at least three people came inside with guns and demanded the four give up their belongings.

Jones said those in the apartment also had guns and fired back at the intruders.

The exchange of gunfire killed Garrett and Jacarin Robinson, 21, at the scene.

Jessie Kelly, 23, died Friday morning from his injuries.

Garrett’s younger brother, 23-year-old Marquis Garrett, sustained serious injuries from the shooting and died three days later.

One man wanted for questioning by police, 24-year-old Carl Harper, turned himself in at JPD headquarters on Feb. 10.

It’s not clear if Harper was ever charged.

A thorough search of Hinds County court documents found no record of any grand jury indictment against Harper.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

