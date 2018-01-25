Rafael Thompson, 27

Rafael Thompson, a 27-year-old black man, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, after being shot in his vehicle on University Boulevard near Natchez Railroad Street, according to Jackson police.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said Thompson had been shot in the head and chest.

Police arrested 32-year-old Christopher Grubbs and charged him with murder.

Though investigators did not release a motive, employees with the Mississippi School for the Deaf say both Thompson and Grubbs attended class there.

Court documents in Mississippi and Florida show a history of mental evaluations between arrests for larceny, assault, trespassing, shoplifting and contempt of court.

Documents from the Mississippi State Hospital stated Grubbs had been sent for a mental evaluation in 2015 after being charged with aggravated assault for beating a man several years earlier.

During a two-month period of evaluation at Whitfield, the report states Grubbs “assaulted several other patients and many staff members,” eventually concluding the suspect “appears to be chronically angry and to use his aggressive behavior to control his interactions with other people.”

Grubbs’ Hinds County incarceration record indicates he was homeless at the time of his arrest.

His case was transferred from Jackson Municipal Court to Hinds County Court, where it sat for six months before mental health records were produced and the case was transferred to Hinds County Circuit Court on August 29.

A grand jury indicted Grubbs on a charge of first degree murder on Sept. 14.

Grubbs has not yet had an arraignment nor trial date set.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.