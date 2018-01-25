Montrel Kelly, 23

Montrel Kelly, a 23-year-old black man, died on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, after being shot and collapsing in a neighbor’s yard on Winn Street and McFadden Road, according to Jackson police.

Neighbors said Kelly was walking south on McFadden Road when a gunman inside a gold 2000 Honda Accord -- tag number MEL 336 -- pulled up beside him and opened fire.

Police say Kelly was hit multiple times and ran into a neighbor’s yard.

Residents tried to help Kelly by giving him medical treatment, but he died before paramedics could arrive.

Investigators believed that Mitchell Arsenio Hall, 27, was responsible for shooting Kelly and released his mugshot to media outlets.

Hall turned himself in on Feb. 23.

He has not been indicted by a grand jury, nor given an arraignment or trial date.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Department records indicate Hall is not currently incarcerated.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.