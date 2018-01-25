Alexia Buckhaulter, 26

Alexia Buckhaulter, a 26-year-old black woman, died on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, after a shooting at 2340 Paden Street, according to Jackson police.

Officers responded to the home shortly before noon.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said Buckhaulter had been shot once in the upper torso and died at the scene.

During the course of the investigation, police learned that a disturbance at the home earlier that day between 27-year-old Evelyn Powell and someone who lived at the residence could have led to the shooting.

After the incident, officers said Powell left the scene in a white Dodge Durango and returned a short time later, accompanied by a gray vehicle occupied by two men, 32-year-old Calvin Welch Jr. and 21-year-old Keeunna Welch.

Investigators believe someone from the gray vehicle fired shots into the house, which hit Buckhaulter.

Jones said Buckhaulter was not believed to be the intended target in this shooting.

“This is an isolated incident, of course,” Jones said. “This is the neglect upon a certain individual who decided to take it upon themselves to fire into this residence.”

A Hinds County grand jury indicted all three on April 17, charging them with second degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to shoot into an occupied dwelling.

Keeunna Welch’s trial date has been set for June 4, 2018.

Powell’s murder trial is scheduled for Feb. 12, 2018.

Calvin Welch Jr. has no trial date set at this point. His case was continued to March 2018 after Welch complained that his court-appointed public defender hadn’t even contacted him and the judge determined the court needed to appoint a new attorney for the defendant.

