Kendale Tarvin, 27

Kendale Tarvin, a 27-year-old black man, was shot and killed on Thursday, March 23, 2017, in the driveway of a home on East Woodcrest Street, according to the Jackson Police Department.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said it appeared two people shot Tarvin multiple times, then ran away.

Investigators marked at least twenty shell casings on the street.

Jones said they have not been able to determine who’s responsible for the killing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.