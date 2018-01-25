Davonza Bell, 16

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Davonza Bell, a 16-year-old black male, died Wednesday, March 29, 2017, after a shooting erupted during a dice game at Westside Park, according to Jackson police.
JPD Commander Tyree Jones said the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Terrell Timothy Brown, pulled out his handgun and fired multiple times after a fight during the game.
Bullets also struck Bell’s brother, 18-year-old Donta Curry, leaving him in very critical condition.
U.S. Marshals arrested Brown a few days later.
A Hinds County grand jury indicted Brown June 23 on charges of capital murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.
His trial has been set for June 18, 2018.
