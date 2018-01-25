Davonza Bell, 16

Davonza Bell, a 16-year-old black male, died Wednesday, March 29, 2017, after a shooting erupted during a dice game at Westside Park, according to Jackson police.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Terrell Timothy Brown, pulled out his handgun and fired multiple times after a fight during the game.

Bullets also struck Bell’s brother, 18-year-old Donta Curry, leaving him in very critical condition.

U.S. Marshals arrested Brown a few days later.

A Hinds County grand jury indicted Brown June 23 on charges of capital murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

His trial has been set for June 18, 2018.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.