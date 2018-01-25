Javier Buckley, 25

Javier Buckley, a 25-year-old black male, died Thursday, April 6, 2017, after a shooting on Kenmore Drive near Whitehall Avenue, according to Jackson police.

Buckley was shot multiple times and taken to Merit Health for treatment.

He died shortly afterward.

Investigators arrested two suspects in connection with the killing: 19-year-old Sherman Thomas and 20-year-old Darrell D. Moore, who turned himself in to police.

Thomas had been awaiting trial for a 2015 armed robbery charge when the deadly shooting took place.

After Buckley’s death, Thomas was denied bond and incarcerated in the Raymond Detention Facility.

A Hinds County grand jury indicted Thomas on one charge of murder on September 14.

Thomas pleaded guilty to the armed robbery charge in November, and is currently serving a fifteen-year sentence in the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Court documents show a judge ordered Thomas’ murder trial continued until March 2018 because the “case is new and more time is needed to evaluate and resolve [it],” even though Thomas had already been behind bars for more than seven months at that point.

An extensive search of Hinds County records shows the other suspect, Moore, was never indicted by a grand jury nor brought before a judge.

