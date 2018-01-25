Kimondra Mason, 25

Kimondra Mason, a 25-year-old black male, was shot and killed Wednesday, April 12, 2017, after an incident on Manhattan Road and Broadmoore Street, according to Jackson police.

Investigators said Mason died after being shot multiple times inside a vehicle.

Officers arrested 25-year-old DMarco Q. Jones and charged him with murder.

Police initially believed at least four men were involved in the killing.

A municipal court judge set Jones’ bail at $1 million and transferred his case to Hinds County Court.

However, Jones has not been indicted by a grand jury and is no longer incarcerated. It’s unclear whether the Hinds County District Attorney is still pursuing the case.

