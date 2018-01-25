Rodney Byther, 17

Rodney Byther, a 17-year-old black male, died Tuesday, April 18, 2017, after a shooting on Ventura Drive near Camelia Lane, according to Jackson police.

Police responded to the scene sometime after 8 a.m.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said the gunman shot Byther in the back.

Shortly after the shooting, investigators could be seen taking two individuals into custody several blocks from the crime scene.

Police also seized two long rifles and a shotgun.

Jones said they have not been able to determine who’s responsible for the killing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

