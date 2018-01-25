Zachary Gustavis, 33

Zachary Gustavis, a 33-year-old black male, died on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, after being shot on Jones Avenue, according to Jackson police.

Investigators said two assailants shot Gustavis and 29-year-old Marques Young while the two were sitting in a car, then drove off in a white Honda.

Young survived the shooting.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said they have not been able to determine who’s responsible for the killing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

