Timothy Smith II, 21

Timothy Smith II, a 21-year-old black male, died Tuesday, April 25, 2017, after being shot inside a car on Marion Dunbar Street, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Investigators say the gunman got into a disagreement with Smith and fired into the vehicle dozens of times with an assault rifle.

A 21-year-old woman tried to get out of the vehicle during the shooting but was wounded and hospitalized.

Police recovered 32 shell casings from the scene.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said they have not been able to determine who’s responsible for the killing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.