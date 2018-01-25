Tommy Marshal, 66

Tommy Marshal, a 66-year-old black male, died Thursday, April 27, 2017, after sustaining severe burns in a house fire on Dixie Drive, according to Jackson police.

Investigators said Marshal’s granddaughter, 20-year-old Tateanna Parker, used gasoline to burn the residence after an argument.

A Hinds County grand jury indicted Parker for capital murder on June 23.

Court documents show she was given a court-ordered mental evaluation in October.

A trial date has not yet been set.

