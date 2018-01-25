Tommy Marshal, 66

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Tommy Marshal, a 66-year-old black male, died Thursday, April 27, 2017, after sustaining severe burns in a house fire on Dixie Drive, according to Jackson police.
Investigators said Marshal’s granddaughter, 20-year-old Tateanna Parker, used gasoline to burn the residence after an argument.
A Hinds County grand jury indicted Parker for capital murder on June 23.
Court documents show she was given a court-ordered mental evaluation in October.
A trial date has not yet been set.
