Renderrick O'Quinn, 20

Renderrick O’Quinn, a 20-year-old black male, died Saturday, May 6, 2017, after a shooting at Commonwealth Apartments on Skyview Drive, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Police said the shooting took place during a dice game.

Investigators said O’Quinn and another man, identified only as “BJ,” attempted to rob those involved in the dice game.

O’Quinn died from multiple gunshot wounds.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said two others were wounded in the shooting and taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

Kemontaye James, 17, turned himself in to Jackson police after being wanted on two counts of aggravated assault.

