Elvin Butler, 38

Elvin Butler, a 38-year-old black man, was found dead Sunday, May 7, 2017, after a shooting that took place on Gentry Street near Edwards Avenue, according to Jackson police.

Investigators said Butler had been shot in the back.

Officers took suspect Charles White into custody.

Court records indicate a Hinds County grand jury indicted White September 14 on charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His trial date is not known.

