Fred Cooper, 30

Fred Cooper, a 30-year-old black man, was shot and killed Wednesday, May 10, 2017, during an apparent robbery at his home on 107 Barbara Avenue, according to Jackson police.

When police arrived at approximately 1:41 a.m., they found Cooper dead in the front yard.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said Cooper was shot multiple times inside the house, and tried to make it out of there.

Investigators believe the suspect kicked the front door open and began shooting almost immediately.

Cooper, his wife, and another man were inside the home at the time.

Jones said they believe that man fired a shot at the would-be burglar.

The suspect has been described as a black male of medium complexion, clean shaven and bald, weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Jones said the suspect also wore dark clothing and left the house in a black SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Officers believe there may be more than one suspect involved.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

