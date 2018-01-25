Jamie Washington, 26

Jamie Washington, a 26-year-old black male, died Saturday, May 27, 2017, after a shooting on Gammill Street near Emmett Avenue, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Police responded to the location just before 9 p.m. and found two men had been shot while standing near a residence.

Paramedics transported Washington and 23-year-old Rodriquez Byrd to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

Washington was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between several people.

After two suspects drew their weapons and fired, police say the gunmen left the scene in what appeared to be a white Ford Crown Victoria and gray Chevrolet.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Jayland Henderson and 32-year-old Travia Henderson in connection with Washington’s killing.

Both of their cases were transferred to Hinds County Court, with the stipulation that they’d be released if a Hinds County grand jury did not indict them by November.

Neither Jayland nor Travia are listed as incarcerated in Hinds County, according to online sheriff’s department records.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

