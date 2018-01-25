Johnny Brown, 49

Johnny Brown, a 49-year-old black man, was shot and killed Friday, June 9, 2017, after an incident at the Just for Kids barbershop on Bailey Avenue, according to the Jackson Police Department.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said a man walked into Brown’s barbershop and shot him multiple times.

Paramedics transported Brown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he died.

Jones said they believe the suspect wore a ski mask with a dark hoodie and left the scene in a white Chevrolet Suburban.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

