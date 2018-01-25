Jeremy Jerome Jackson, 30

Jeremy Jerome Jackson, a 30-year-old black male, was found dead Saturday, June 10, 2017, at two different locations after an apparent decapitation, according to Jackson police.

Police said children had discovered the severed head on the front porch of a house on Deer Park Street that morning.

Investigators located Jackson’s badly burned body in a wooded area off Green Avenue shortly afterward, less than a mile away.

The autopsy report from Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart indicates Jackson was alive when his head was severed.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said they have not been able to determine who’s responsible for the killing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

