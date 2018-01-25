Vincent Wilson, 42

Vincent Wilson, a 42-year-old black man, died June 19, 2017, after a shooting at the Village Apartments on Raymond Road, according to the Jackson Police Department.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said the shooting took place shortly after midnight inside one of the apartments.

Investigators believe Wilson had gotten into a verbal argument with an unidentified 33-year-old black man.

Jones said Wilson was shot multiple times in the upper torso by the unidentified man.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

