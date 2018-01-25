Anthony Franklin Turner, 56

Anthony Franklin Turner, a 56-year-old black male, died July 5, 2017, after being shot at his home on 1503 Maria Drive, according to Jackson police.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said an argument between Turner and one of the suspects, 25-year-old Johnny Ray Wilson, led to the shooting.

Wilson shot Turner once in the head, then shot and kidnapped another man, 39-year-old Lamont Gibson.

Wilson and 37-year-old J’Marcus Moore then drove off in Turner’s 2001 Ford Taurus, dropping Gibson off in Monroe, La.

U.S. Marshals and Louisiana law enforcement captured the two men near Ruston.

Both Wilson and Moore were indicted by a Hinds County grand jury September 14 on murder, kidnapping, armed carjacking and aggravated assault charges.

Circuit Judge Winston Kidd set Moore’s bond at $400,000, plus ankle bracelet monitoring in October.

Moore’s trial is set for July 9, 2018, one year after Turner’s death.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.