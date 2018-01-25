Demonte West, 26

Demonte West, a 26-year-old black man, was shot and killed July 17, 2017, at the intersection of Leonard Street and Mill Street, according to Jackson police.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said West and 58-year-old Terry Hooker were both shot during the incident.

West was pronounced dead at the scene after a single gunshot wound to the head.

Hooker was hospitalized at the University of Mississippi Medical Center for his injuries.

U.S. Marshals arrested the suspect, 40-year-old Mikel Blane, who was wanted for murder and aggravated assault.

Blane was never indicted by a Hinds County grand jury.

