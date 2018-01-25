Jacoby Davis, 25

Jacoby Davis, a 25-year-old black male, was found on July 19, 2017, after a shooting at a home on Meadowbrook Road, according to the Jackson Police Department.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said officers responded to the home at 1:30 a.m. and found an unidentified 18-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

Police also found Davis, who had been shot multiple times.

Investigators later determined Davis was the suspect in a home invasion, along with three other individuals: Johnny Horn, 21, and Fredrick Sumrall, 23, arrested shortly after the shooting.

Jones said 34-year-old Marcus Edwards also turned himself in to police in connection with the case and was charged with aggravated assault, attempted armed robbery and burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Police said evidence showed Davis was armed when he entered the home.

Vice and narcotics detectives also found a substantial amount of illegal narcotics inside the residence.

Horn and Sumrall were transferred to Hinds County Court after an initial appearance, but have yet to be indicted by a grand jury.

Records show JPD charged Horn with house burglary, aggravated assault and attempted armed robbery of an individual and set his bond at $575,000.

Sumrall was denied bond and charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery of an individual and burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Court documents state both men would be released from custody (Horn on January 2, Sumrall on January 16) if they’re not indicted by that date.

Horn remains behind bars in the Raymond Detention Center, according to online sheriff’s department records.

Sumrall is not listed as incarcerated in Hinds County.

