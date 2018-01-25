Dalvin Rhymes, 20

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Dalvin Rhymes, a 20-year-old black man, died on July 26, 2017, after being shot on the corner of Northside Drive and Sunset Drive, according to Jackson police.
JPD Commander Tyree Jones said someone shot Rhymes and another man, whose identity has not been released.
Investigators questioned a person believed to be responsible but released them without charges.
The unidentified man injured by gunfire was taken by private vehicle to Merit Health.
Jones said they have not been able to determine who’s responsible for the killing.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.