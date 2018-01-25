Dalvin Rhymes, 20

Dalvin Rhymes, a 20-year-old black man, died on July 26, 2017, after being shot on the corner of Northside Drive and Sunset Drive, according to Jackson police.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said someone shot Rhymes and another man, whose identity has not been released.

Investigators questioned a person believed to be responsible but released them without charges.

The unidentified man injured by gunfire was taken by private vehicle to Merit Health.

Jones said they have not been able to determine who’s responsible for the killing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

