Abrey Jones, 35

Abrey Jones, a 35-year-old black male, died on July 27, 2017, after a shooting at his home on 3738 John Adams Road, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Investigators arrived around 6:30 p.m. and found Jones already dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said a possible fight between the husband, his wife and their three young sons led to the shooting.

“Allegedly the wife retrieved a handgun and fired a single gunshot, striking him in the head,” Tyree Jones said. “The wife has been taken into custody for questioning only at this particular time.”

Police did not charge the wife, 37-year-old Melissa Jones, instead releasing her after questioning.

Commander Jones said the details of the case will be forwarded to a Hinds County grand jury.

