David Paul Peden, 57

David Paul Peden, a 57-year-old white man, died on Aug. 12, 2017, after being shot at the Hilltop Inn off Interstate 20, according to Jackson police.
Investigators said someone shot Peden sometime between 3 and 4 a.m.
Police determined he had been shot multiple times, including once in the head.
U.S. Marshals arrested Darrius Thomas Sept. 16 and charged him with capital murder.
In addition, 16-year-old Cedric Mitchell turned himself in at JPD headquarters, and police arrested 23-year-old Quantineshia Webster in connection with the death.
Mitchell and Webster were also charged with capital murder.
