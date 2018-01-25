David Paul Peden, 57

David Paul Peden, a 57-year-old white man, died on Aug. 12, 2017, after being shot at the Hilltop Inn off Interstate 20, according to Jackson police.

Investigators said someone shot Peden sometime between 3 and 4 a.m.

Police determined he had been shot multiple times, including once in the head.

U.S. Marshals arrested Darrius Thomas Sept. 16 and charged him with capital murder.

In addition, 16-year-old Cedric Mitchell turned himself in at JPD headquarters, and police arrested 23-year-old Quantineshia Webster in connection with the death.

Mitchell and Webster were also charged with capital murder.

