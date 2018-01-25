Jessie James Stuckey, 47

Jessie James Stuckey, a 47-year-old black male, was shot and killed on Aug. 16, 2017, in the 1000 block of W. Northside Drive, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Investigators say Stuckey was found dead in a van parked at a home, dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

Evidence gathered at the crime scene showed at least one shot was fired into the vehicle.

JPD recovered a few weapons from the home itself, but it’s not clear whether those guns were related to the killing.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

