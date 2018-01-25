Jessie James Stuckey, 47

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Jessie James Stuckey, a 47-year-old black male, was shot and killed on Aug. 16, 2017, in the 1000 block of W. Northside Drive, according to the Jackson Police Department.
Investigators say Stuckey was found dead in a van parked at a home, dead of a gunshot wound to the head.
Evidence gathered at the crime scene showed at least one shot was fired into the vehicle.
JPD recovered a few weapons from the home itself, but it’s not clear whether those guns were related to the killing.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.