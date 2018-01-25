Chelsie Lynn Kirschten, 23

Chelsie Lynn Kirschten, a 23-year-old white female, was shot and killed on Aug. 17, 2017, after an attempted robbery on Fortification Street near N. State Street, according to Jackson police.

Investigators believe Kirschten had been waiting for the traffic light to change when, shortly before midnight, she was shot and killed.

The suspect ran away after the shooting.

The vehicle, with Kirschten behind the wheel, continued down Fortification Street before coming to a stop near the Interstate 55 exit.

Acting on tips from the community, police arrested 21-year-old Nicholas Coats and 19-year-old Lidarious Dixon in connection with the death, charging Coats with murder and Dixon for murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police Chief Lee Vance wouldn’t confirm whether the suspects knew the victim, but said the motive remains under investigation.

"We don't want to start drawing conclusions until we know we have all the facts and right now we don't believe we have all the facts," said Vance. "But we do believe we made good arrests. As for drawing conclusions or making public declarations for a motive, that is still very premature."

A Jackson Municipal Court judge set Coats’ bond at $200,000 and Dixon’s bond at $1.1 million.

Court documents indicate in October, after the case had been transferred to Hinds County Court, a judge ordered Coats to await the action of the grand jury, denying bail in part, because “the release of the defendant would constitute a special danger to another person and/or the community.”

The Hinds County District Attorney’s office had until January 2, 2018, to get a grand jury to indict Coats or he would be released from jail for “lack of prosecution.”

The Hinds County Sheriff's Office confirms Coats was released from the Raymond Detention Center on January 10.

Dixon’s bail was later denied by a Hinds County Court judge.

He remains incarcerated in the Raymond Detention Center, still waiting on an indictment from a Hinds County grand jury.

