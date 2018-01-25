Malik McIntee, 21

Malik McIntee, a 21-year-old black man, died Aug. 21, 2017, after being shot in his car on Interstate 220 South near the Watkins Drive exit, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. and found a gray Nissan Altima riddled with bullet holes.

Investigators said McIntee had been shot in the head while driving.

The shooting led to a crash which backed up traffic on I-220 for nearly an hour.

McIntee had been indicted by a Hinds County grand jury in the killing of 17-year-old Jarquez Ingram, who was shot to death on Deerfield Lane in August 2016.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

