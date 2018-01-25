Reginald Cammon, 21

Reginald Cammon, a 21-year-old black male, was shot and killed Aug. 21, 2017, after an incident at a home on Branch Street near Suncrest Street, according to Jackson police.

Officers responded to the residence and found Cammon dead at the scene.

Investigators said Cammon was killed while trying to break up a fight between his mother and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Demarcus Banyard.

Police believe Cammon threatened Banyard with a knife, stabbing him at least twice, before Banyard shot and killed him.

Banyard was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

The mother had several injuries to her face and body, and was also taken to the hospital for those injuries.

