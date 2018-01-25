Marcus Lockett, 38

Marcus Lockett, a 38-year-old black man, died Aug. 25, 2017, after a shooting on Lake Trace Circle, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Officers said Lockett had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend, 32-year-old Megan Durr, when Durr’s 15-year-old son shot him in the arm.

Investigators said Durr attempted to drive Lockett to the hospital, but lost control of her SUV and hit a tree on Ridgewood Drive near Fontaine Drive.

The Hinds County coroner ruled Durr died of blunt force trauma.

Lockett also sustained injuries in the wreck, which at the time was thought to be the cause of death.

An autopsy report released in November confirmed Lockett died from the gunshot wound, and ruled his death a homicide.

Durr’s son, whose name has not been released, was questioned and released by police.

The findings of this investigation will be handed over to a Hinds County grand jury to determine if charges will be filed.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.