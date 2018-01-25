Murrah splits double header with Starkville - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Murrah splits double header with Starkville

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Lady Mustangs remain unbeaten and improve to 21-0 following a 51-42 victory over Starkville. 

The Mustangs dropped this one to the Yellowjackets 61-50.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly