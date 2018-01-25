DOJ sends 2nd letter to City of Jackson over immigration laws

After being passed in 2010, Jackson's Racial and Ethnic Profiling Ordinance has continued to raise the concerns of some state and federal leaders. In the most recent letter from the U.S. Department of Justice, they thanked the city for being cooperative but expressed concern that its law is misleading or contradicts federal laws.

"They characterized Jackson as a sanctuary city which it is not," said Mississippi Immigration Rights Alliance (MIRA) Executive Director, Bill Chandler. "The ordinance is an anti-racial profiling ordinance that includes immigrants."

Chandler explains the law does protect undocumented people from being targeted in a traffic stop, but wouldn't stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents from deporting people if their citizenship isn't legal.

"If law enforcement sees someone that's brown, they don't just pull them over and ask for their ID," Chandler said. "There are a couple other cities, we've heard, have similar ordinances here in Mississippi and, I guess, the Justice Department has no idea what cities those are."

City managers say they've seen the second letter online, but haven't gotten one by mail. They say the Mayor continues to believe the Racial and Ethnic Profiling Ordinance is not in violation of any federal laws but instead strengthens our country's founding principal of upholding human rights.

In the most recent letter, the DOJ threatens Jackson could lose out on future federal funding and could be required to pay back funding it received in 2016.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.