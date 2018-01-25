Pedestrian killed in Brandon hit and run

Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
A mother was sentenced Monday, January 22 after her then teenage son was found weighing only 47 lbs in 2015.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
Last week, the total number of flu-related deaths in South Carolina was at 24. Now, state officials say that number in South Carolina has risen to 46.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.More >>
