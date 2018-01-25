Pedestrian killed in Brandon hit and run

A pedestrian was killed after a hit and run in Brandon Thursday night. Chief William Thompson says a man riding a bicycle near Louis Wilson Drive and Highway 18 around 6:30 Thursday night was struck by a vehicle that kept going.

That vehicle was stopped a few minutes later by a Rankin County sheriff's deputy near Shell Oil Road. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirms the 53-year-old man died after he was taken to UMMC. His name is being withheld until family is notified.

Chief Thompson said the driver of the hit and run vehicle, Britney Corbin, is now under arrest charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident.

Corbin's bond is set at $50,000.00.

