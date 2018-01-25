Pedestrian killed in Brandon hit and run identified

The Rankin County Coroner identified the bicyclist killed in last night’s hit and run as 54-year-old Vernon King from Brandon.

Chief William Thompson says King was riding a bicycle near Louis Wilson Drive and Highway 18 around 6:30 Thursday night was struck by a vehicle that kept going.

That vehicle was stopped a few minutes later by a Rankin County sheriff's deputy near Shell Oil Road. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirms the 54-year-old man died after he was taken to UMMC.

Chief Thompson said the driver of the hit and run vehicle, Britney Corbin, is now under arrest charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident.

Corbin's bond is set at $50,000.00.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

