Woman charged in Brandon hit and run out on bond

The woman charged in a January 25 hit and run in Brandon is out of jail on a $50,000 bond.

Chief William Thompson said the driver of the vehicle, Britney Corbin, has been charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident.

The Rankin County Coroner identified the bicyclist killed as 54-year-old Vernon King from Brandon.

Chief Thompson says King was riding a bicycle near Louis Wilson Drive and Highway 18 around 6:30 Thursday night was hit by a vehicle that kept going.

That vehicle was stopped a few minutes later by a Rankin County sheriff's deputy near Shell Oil Road.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirms the 54-year-old man died after he was taken to UMMC.

