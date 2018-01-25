Steven Austin Black, 46

Steven Austin Black, a 46-year-old white male, was found dead on Aug. 31, 2017, after being found fatally shot at 2815 Greenwood Avenue, according to Jackson police.

Black hadn’t been seen in more than two years, after walking away from the Mississippi Prison Industries Corporation Halfway House in Jackson in May 2015.

Black had been shot once in the head, investigators said.

It’s unclear how long his body had been in the home, though it took three months for law enforcement to positively identify the remains.

Police said Robert Paige, a suspect in Black’s death, was found dead in a Hinds County lake the day after Black’s body was discovered.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.