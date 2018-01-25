Nathaniel McDuffey, 38

Nathaniel McDuffey, a 38-year-old black man, was shot and killed Sept. 12, 2017, after an incident on Joanne Street near Breckinridge Road, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Police found McDuffey dead inside his vehicle.

Investigators said he was shot multiple times while sitting in his car listening to music.

JPD said the motive, while unknown, appears to be robbery.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

