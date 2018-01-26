Freddie Mosley, 28

Freddie Mosley, a 28-year-old black man, died Sept. 12, 2017, after a shooting at the Mustang Inn on Highway 80, according to Jackson police.

Officers responded to a call about a car that had plowed into a business off Highway 80.

When they arrived, they found Mosley dead inside the car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the shooting happened at 3:15 a.m. at the motel, located just down the street from the crash.

U.S. Marshals arrested 25-year-old Marvin Willoughby in Kansas after eluding police for two weeks.

Detectives determined Willoughby had two other accomplices; 30-year-old Qushawinia Martin and 23-year-old Samayah Reed.

Police identified Willoughby as the shooter.

Martin was arrested but released after her court hearing.

Court records indicate Willoughby -- denied bond by a Jackson Municipal Court judge -- would be released on Jan. 30, 2018, if a Hinds County grand jury does not indict him before that date.

However, a cursory search of jail records indicates Willoughby has already been released from the Raymond Detention Center.

Reed’s bond was set at $500,000 in Jackson Municipal Court.

Jail records show she remains incarcerated.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.