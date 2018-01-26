Ayanna Thames, 36

Ayanna Thames, a 36-year-old black female, died Sept. 16, 2017, after being stabbed to death at the Deluxe Inn off Highway 80, according to the Jackson Police Department.
Surveillance video showed a man and woman pulling up to the motel in a blue sedan.
Investigators said it appears the man stabbed Thames.
Thames then escaped from the vehicle, running toward the motel office.
Police said the suspect, identified at 38-year-old Burnell Minor, then got in the driver’s seat and sped off.
Paramedics transported Thames to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, but she was pronounced dead on arrival.
A Jackson Municipal Court judge denied Minor bond on the murder charge.
He remains incarcerated in the Raymond Detention Center.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.