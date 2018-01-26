Ayanna Thames, 36

Ayanna Thames, a 36-year-old black female, died Sept. 16, 2017, after being stabbed to death at the Deluxe Inn off Highway 80, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Surveillance video showed a man and woman pulling up to the motel in a blue sedan.

Investigators said it appears the man stabbed Thames.

Thames then escaped from the vehicle, running toward the motel office.

Police said the suspect, identified at 38-year-old Burnell Minor, then got in the driver’s seat and sped off.

Paramedics transported Thames to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A Jackson Municipal Court judge denied Minor bond on the murder charge.

He remains incarcerated in the Raymond Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.