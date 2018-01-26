Kendrick Hughes, 30

Kendrick Hughes, a 30-year-old black male, was shot and killed Sept. 17, 2017, after an incident at the Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments on Rebel Woods Drive, according to Jackson police.

Investigators said the gunman -- wearing a “Jason” mask from Friday the 13th -- shot Hughes and two other unidentified males at approximately 2 p.m.

Hughes died from his injuries.

Police identified the man behind the mask as Roddrick Raheem Jones, arrested by U.S. Marshals days after the shooting.

A second suspect, 32-year-old Valeria Shanta Austin, has been arrested and charged with hindering prosecution for helping Jones avoid capture, according to JPD.

Neither Jones nor Austin have been indicted by a Hinds County grand jury.

Jones remains incarcerated at the Raymond Detention Center.

