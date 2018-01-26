Charles Green, 60

Charles Green, a 60-year-old man, died Sept. 17, 2017, after being stabbed to death at the Jasco gas station at Woodrow Wilson Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Investigators said Green died at the scene.

U.S. Marshals arrested the suspect, 58-year-old Allen Johnson, a few days later.

Police did not disclose a motive in the case.

Johnson remains incarcerated at the Raymond Detention Center, but has not yet been indicted by a Hinds County grand jury.

