James Terrell McGee, 31

James Terrell McGee, a 31-year-old black man, was shot and killed Sept. 30, 2017, at the Chuk Stop on 3165 Robinson Road, according to Jackson police.
Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a fight between McGee and 26-year-old Chris Conley, a store clerk.
In the process, police say McGee was shot in the head and Conley was shot in the hand.
JPD arrested Conley and charged him with murder.
He has not yet been indicted by a Hinds County grand jury.
Jail records show Conley is no longer incarcerated at the Raymond Detention Center.
