Lataurus Lewis, 38

Lataurus Lewis, a 38-year-old black male, died Oct. 5, 2017, after a shooting at the Village Apartments on Raymond Road, according to the Jackson Police Department.

JPD said it happened around 4 a.m. inside one of the complex’s apartment units after a disagreement between Lewis and another man, identified as 27-year-old Jerome Breeland.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said at least two children and a woman were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Breeland turned himself in to deputies in Coahoma County and has been charged with murder.

However, jail records show Breeland is no longer incarcerated at the Raymond Detention Center.

In addition, he has not yet been indicted by a Hinds County grand jury.

