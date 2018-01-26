Ashanti Patrick, 21

Ashanti Patrick, a 21-year-old black female, died Oct. 7, 2017, after being shot at the Valero gas station on Cooper Road, according to Jackson police.

JPD said the gunman shot Patrick and two other people.

Patrick died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, while the other two victims, 22-year-old Darius Hobson and a third unidentified man, recovered from their injuries after being transported to nearby hospitals.

Investigators found multiple rifle and pistol shell casings at the crime scene, as well as one weapon.

The suspect, 21-year-old Christoper Watts, turned himself in to police and now faces a murder charge.

Police said more charges and arrests are possible.

A motive has not been determined.

Jail records show Watts was released from the Raymond Detention Center on bond.

He has not yet been indicted by a Hinds County grand jury.

