Jason Madison, 36

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Jason Madison, a 36-year-old black man, died Oct. 9, 2017, after being stabbed to death at the 300 block of Derrick Street, according to the Jackson Police Department.
Police responded to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. and found Madison dead.
Investigators believe he was stabbed multiple times after a fight at a residence there.
Officers arrested 38-year-old Mario Ledbetter and charged him with murder.
Ledbetter remains incarcerated at the Raymond Detention Center.
He has not yet been indicted by a Hinds County grand jury.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.