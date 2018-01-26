Jason Madison, 36

Jason Madison, a 36-year-old black man, died Oct. 9, 2017, after being stabbed to death at the 300 block of Derrick Street, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Police responded to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. and found Madison dead.

Investigators believe he was stabbed multiple times after a fight at a residence there.

Officers arrested 38-year-old Mario Ledbetter and charged him with murder.

Ledbetter remains incarcerated at the Raymond Detention Center.

He has not yet been indicted by a Hinds County grand jury.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.