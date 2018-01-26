George Sampson, 61

George Sampson, a 61-year-old man, died Oct. 27, 2017, after being stabbed and beaten in an auto repair shop on Utica Avenue, according to Jackson police.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said Sampson died from a stab wound and blunt force trauma to the head.

Firefighters found Sampson after a fire broke out at Neal’s Body Shop, triggering the building’s sprinkler system.

Evidence of a small fire was discovered in the room where Sampson was staying.

"There was a small amount of damage inside of the room from where a box was found by a space heater," said Jackson Fire Department Division Chief Cleotha Sanders. "At this time the investigation into determining if the space heater actually started the fire is ongoing.”

Initially detectives treated the case as a death investigation until the cause of death suggested foul play.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

