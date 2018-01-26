Alexandria Dodd, 21

Alexandria Dodd, a 21-year-old black woman, died Nov. 4, 2017, after a shooting in the 3200 block of Woodview Drive, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Officers found Dodd dead inside a Toyota Camry that morning.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said Dodd had been shot multiple times, including the head.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.