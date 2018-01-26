Shervondria Mack, 26

Shervondria Mack, a 26-year-old black female, died Nov. 5, 2017, after a stabbing incident on Mill Street near Oakley Street, according to Jackson police.

Detectives said Mack was stabbed in the neck inside a vehicle after a fight with an unidentified woman shortly after 4 a.m.

The two had just left a Jackson State University homecoming after-party at Freelon’s nightclub.

Paramedics transported Mack to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Investigators learned from witnesses inside the car that Mack was armed with a gun during the fight.

JPD said the stabbing was done in self-defense and no charges will be filed, though the case will still go to a Hinds County grand jury.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.