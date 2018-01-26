Alexandria Love, 14

Alexandria Love, a 14-year-old black female, died Nov. 14, 2017, after a shooting on William McKinley Circle, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Officers said the shooting happened at a home in Presidential Hills shortly before 9 p.m. on November 13.

Detectives believe 15-year-old Sheroderick Elmore Jr. shot Love once in the head.

JPD took Elmore into custody shortly after the shooting.

Love died the day after the shooting, and police upgraded Elmore’s charges to murder.

Elmore has not yet been indicted by a grand jury.

