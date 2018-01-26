John Doe #1

An unidentified male man died Nov. 15, 2017, after an officer-involved shooting at the intersection of Mayes Street and Lampton Avenue, according to Jackson police.

JPD Chief Lee Vance said his officers were initially called to assist paramedics who were having trouble transporting a man acting erratically.

“At first he talked about going to the hospital, but had some object in his possession that the paramedics did not want on the ambulance,” Vance said.

The first responders chose not to transport the man, Vance said.

At that point, the unidentified man walked across the street to a senior living facility, where employees there called for police assistance.

“Officers approached him and asked him to leave, and he refused,” Vance said. “He had his hands in his pockets. The officer asked him to remove his hands from his pockets. When he did, he pulled out a knife that was around six inches long.”

Vance said the man lunged at a female officer, knife in hand. She pulled her gun and shot the man once in the chest, killing him.

Vance called the action a “self-defense” move.

Sergeant Roderick Holmes said the victim’s name has still not been released because officers have tried for weeks to notify next of kin, but have not been successful.

The female officer’s name has not been released, but she was placed immediately on administrative leave with pay as a criminal and internal investigation are conducted, Vance said.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.